Chrissy Teigen becomes only celeb to be followed by @POTUS on Twitter. Know why
American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently earned the highest honour from US president Joe Biden in the form of a Twitter follow.
According to E! News, the official @POTUS Twitter account follows only 12 people on the micro-blogging website and Teigen made the cut. This came shortly after she tweeted and requested for a follow from Biden stating that she had been blocked by former President Donald Trump.
The other 11 accounts followed by Biden include First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki, among others.
"Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she had tweeted ahead of Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
The television personality took to Twitter once again after receiving a follow from the POTUS and expressed her excitement for not only being followed by the President but for also being able to see what the President tweets as Trump had kept her blocked for four years.
"OH MY GOD !!" she tweeted. While replying to her own tweet, she also wrote, "My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."
Earlier in 2017, Trump had blocked her on Twitter after she claimed that "no one likes" him. "Lolllllll no one likes you," Teigen had tweeted which led Trump to block her on the micro-blogging platform, as per E! News.
The 35-year-old celebrity who is a mother of two is by far the only celebrity that Biden follows on Twitter. Both Teigen and her musician husband John Legend have been vocal supporters of Biden for a very long time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares throwback pic, Twinkle Khanna reacts with this emoji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen becomes only celeb to be followed by @POTUS on Twitter. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Romania activist Valeriu Nicolae urges people to do something good every day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waddling penguins meet midway, exchange ‘pleasantries’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t stop gushing at doggo’s ‘top line’ security procedure. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sander’s cosy attire sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cops reunite 17-year-old runaway girl with family in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad gives twist to nursery rhyme to make baby say ‘Dada’. Video is adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox