Civil servant’s full circle moment as he inspects MGNREGA site where his father was once a worker

A moving story from Assam has captured the internet’s attention after a civil servant shared how his personal journey came full circle. Rubu Borah, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, posted a heartfelt note on X along with a picture of himself inspecting Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) works. An civil servant visited an MGNREGA site where his father once worked, and his full-circle story touched thousands online..(X/@_RubuBorah)

“Full circle! Once my father was an MGNREGA worker. Now I’m humbled to inspect MGNREGA works as a civil servant. Grateful!” Borah wrote in his post. His reflection struck a chord with many, highlighting both his father’s hard work and his own achievement.

The post has already garnered more than 142k views and continues to draw attention. Users described the moment as inspiring, touching, and symbolic of the values of hard work and humility.

Comments filled with pride and encouragement

The comments section was flooded with supportive and heartwarming messages. One user responded, “Loved this. Wishing best always.” Another added, “Woahhhh. Your parents must be so proud.” A more thoughtful message read, “Hope you carry the much needed empathy with you for the workers.”

Several others praised Borah’s achievement as a beacon of hope for young people. “You have come a long way! Congrats,” one user wrote, while another shared, “There is no better sight than this. So good to see that you have not let your father’s hard work go in vain. You are an inspiration for the youth Rubu. Lead from the front and help as many as you can. My best wishes!!!”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “Congratulations brother!! Posts like these make this platform beautiful.”