Clip of this woman describing her good boy doggo may wipe your mid-week blues

They may steal your sock or occupy your favourite spot, but you can’t deny that all doggos are good boys. But among all of them, this video of a super good boy who will instantly melt your heart. The clip shared on Reddit features the daily routine of the pooch, narrated sweetly by its human, and it’s beyond adorable.

The recording starts with the doggo’s human narrating the things that makes her dog a good boy. From describing the doggo’s little pillow to her favourite toys, the video is a delight to watch.

Take a look at the video:





Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 13,200 upvotes and several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the pooch’s adorable behaviour and lauded his human for taking such good care of him. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“Omg I don't know what here is more adorable, the sweet boy, or his mamma talking about him. So much love,” wrote a Reddit user. “Momma giving him a cushion to use while he enjoys the sun puddle is the sweetest,” commented another.

“You are on the council, and we grant you the rank of Goodest Boy,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this good boy?

