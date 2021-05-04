Clip shows puppy’s first flying experience. ‘Already paw-pular’, say netizens

In today’s edition of oh-so-cute animal videos, Spike the puppy’s first time on a plane surely takes the cake. Shared on Instagram, a video featuring Spike travelling on a plane with his human has gathered many ‘aww’s from netizens and may just melt your heart into a puddle too.

“Pawpular at the airport!” reads the cute caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with Spike getting accustomed to the travelling bag in which he is supposed to be carried throughout the journey. The adorable pooch can be seen sitting obediently in the bag as his caretaker Shayla carries him through the airport. We won’t give away the whole video so take a look at the clip and be assured that you won’t be able to stop gushing at the instant popularity Spike gets from his fellow passengers at the airport.

Shared on April 30, the clip has garnered over 6,390 likes and several reactions. Spike’s adventures left netizens gushing. While many wished to sit beside the adorable puppy on a plane, others pointed out how the little pooch became a star at the airport instantly with its cute face. A lot of people expressed their love for the clip with heart emojis.

“’Pawpular’. Definitely the word for him,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wouldn’t be able to handle the cuteness if I saw this happening!” commented another. “Aww. Such a good boy Spike,” said a third.

What do you think of this puppy’s journey?