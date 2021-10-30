Home / Trending / Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed
trending

Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed

Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, shared the video on Twitter.
The video has left people in awe.(Twitter/@DipakKrIAS)
The video has left people in awe.(Twitter/@DipakKrIAS)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of two cobras have left people amazed. Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, Government of Bihar, shared the video on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip will intrigue you too.

“A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo.With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they're considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared earlier today. The clip has gathered more than 1,600 views, till being posted. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nature is ultimate,” expressed another. “Rhythm of nature,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out