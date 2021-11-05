Home / Trending / Cockapoo dog gives human a 'thank you' hug every time he goes out. Watch
In this video, we see a mini Cockapoo dog who gets so grateful and happy that she gives her human a ‘thank you’ hug when she is being taken out for a walk.
Luna the Cockapoo dog gives her human a ‘thank you’ hug before walk.&nbsp;(instagram/@lunatheminicockapoo)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Dogs can add joy to just about any day, when you are going out or coming back from anywhere - be it for work, to run some errands, or just to socialise.

With their cute jumps or lovable licks all over your face, no amount of sadness or worry can stand a chance to get you down. Because why fear when doggo is here?

In this video, we see a mini Cockapoo dog of mixed breed called Luna. She is a mix of Cocker Spaniel and Poodle. But, instead of getting excited when her human comes back home, this dog gets so grateful and happy when she is being taken out for a walk.

She ends up giving the human a warm hug to express how thankful she is! “It’s the cutest thing ever!” reads the caption to this heartwarming video.

Watch the sweet gesture of gratefulness from the adorable pooch right here: +

“My CavaPoo does the same when I get home from work,” said an individual - hinting at the fact that their dog is a mix of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle.

Another Instagram user said: “Wait...my pup does the same thing. And gives me kisses if I’m driving her somewhere”.

What do you think about this overjoyed and thankful pooch and her interaction with her human?

Story Saved
