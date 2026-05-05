Coffee corners, mini golf and endless food options: Woman gives tour of Bengaluru’s Google Ananta office

A woman’s video tour of Bengaluru’s Google Ananta office has caught the attention of social media users, with many fascinated by the workplace’s food, recreation and relaxation facilities.

A woman gave a glimpse of Google’s Ananta office, leaving users amazed by its food, fun and comfort perks. (Instagram/appysvision)

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(Also read: Google techie shares glimpse of Valentine’s Day celebration at Bengaluru’s Ananta office)

Taking to Instagram, Arpita Dash shared a video in which she gave viewers a glimpse inside the sprawling office space. From coffee corners to mini golf and a wide variety of food options, the video showed several amenities available inside the office.

In the clip, Dash says, “Hi guys, come with me to the Google office. I'm about to show you everything and honestly, I might not want to leave.”

She begins the tour with the coffee corners, saying, “First stop, coffee corners. Multiple spots serving fresh coffee and tea made just how you like it.”

Mini golf, food and massage chairs

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{{^usCountry}} The video then moves to a recreational area, where Dash is seen trying her hand at mini golf. She says, “Next stop was mini golf because obviously meetings can wait, this cannot! And this was so cute. Khela mujhse jaa raha kuch nahi tha but maza bohot aaya.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then moves to a recreational area, where Dash is seen trying her hand at mini golf. She says, “Next stop was mini golf because obviously meetings can wait, this cannot! And this was so cute. Khela mujhse jaa raha kuch nahi tha but maza bohot aaya.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the game, she takes viewers to the dining section, which appears to have several cuisines and food counters. “Ab itna khel ke thak gaye the to come let's go get food. I mean, the options were not ending. Street food, Indian, Thai, Chinese, Pan-Asian, salads, breads, literally everything!” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the game, she takes viewers to the dining section, which appears to have several cuisines and food counters. “Ab itna khel ke thak gaye the to come let's go get food. I mean, the options were not ending. Street food, Indian, Thai, Chinese, Pan-Asian, salads, breads, literally everything!” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Dash also seemed impressed by the desserts on offer. “And desserts? Don't even get me started. So many options, I was genuinely confused kya khaun. Yahan kaam karne se zyada toh main yahan khaane mein busy ho jaungi,” she adds.

The video also shows massage chairs inside the office. “And if you're tired after eating, then a massage chair is waiting for you because recovery is important!” Dash says in the clip.

She shared the video with the caption, “I could live here not even kidding.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip prompted several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom were amazed by the office environment. One user wrote, “This does not look like an office, it looks like a luxury campus.” Another said, “The food options alone are enough motivation to work there.”

(Also read: Nepali Google techie gives parents a tour of her Bengaluru Ananta office: ‘Letting them revive their childhood’)

A third user commented, “The massage chair after lunch is the real employee benefit.” A user joked, “Work from office suddenly makes sense.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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