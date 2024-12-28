‘Coffin or elevator?’: Viral video of lift sparks fear, people feel ‘claustrophobic’

A bizarre video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing an elevator so small it could barely fit a single person. What makes it even more unsettling is its resemblance to a coffin. The video, which has left the internet both horrified and intrigued, offers a glimpse into a confined space that is not for the faint of heart. The elevator’s cramped interior, brown walls, and minimal space left many claustrophobic viewers uneasy.(X/@MarioNawfal)

The clip begins with a man stepping into the elevator, the tight quarters almost pressing against him. Once inside, the door slides shut, enveloping him in what can only be described as a suffocating enclosure. On one side, a small panel with buttons is visible, but the cramped design leaves no room for movement. To make matters eerier, the elevator’s interior is a shade of brown, adding to its coffin-like appearance.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing their disbelief and discomfort. One user commented, “Imagine getting stuck in there,” perfectly capturing the collective fear. Another wrote, “This is my worst nightmare,” while some joked about how it could double as a panic room.

Take a look at the video:

While the exact location of this elevator remains unknown, its existence has raised questions about safety and practicality. Another user questioned, “Could it be a space-saving design in an overcrowded city, or is it just poor planning?” Whatever the case, the internet is in no hurry to try it out for themselves.

A user wrote, “I’m gonna go with coffin. RIP.”

Another noted, “That is way too small, feeling Claustrophobic just from the video.”

A user wrote, “I will climb 15 flights of stairs happily ty”

A user noted, “In college, people would defecate in something like this and hit the button for every floor.”

