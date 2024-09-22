Coldplay fans brace for ticket frenzy as Mumbai concert returns after 9 years – memes flood X

Coldplay is returning to India after nine long years and excited fans can't wait to get their hands on tickets. The band will be performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19 next year. The tickets for the concert will go live today, September 22, on BookMyShow. A panoramic view of the stadium as Beyoncé, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 in California. (AP)

As the tickets are about to go on sale in just a few hours, numerous fans of the British band have taken over social media to express their feelings via jokes and memes. Many people on the internet are worried about tickets getting sold out within minutes and shared their concerns on the same, while a few others posted memes on it. (Also Read: Coldplay India Tour 2025 booking starts today on BookMyShow: Dates, ticket prices, details)

Here's how people reacted:

Tickets for the concert will go on sale today, September 22, at 12 pm IST on BookMyShow, with the ticket prices being ₹2,500, ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9000, ₹9500 and R12,500, and up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

The ticket sales will only be conducted in this round. On November 22, 2024, Coldplay will, nevertheless, begin selling "Infinity Tickets." This is done in an effort to lower the cost of each ticket for the €20 (about ₹2,000) Music Of The Spheres World Tour, making it more accessible to fans. Additionally, tickets must be purchased in pairs from places that are close to one another.

Fans can expect new singles We Pray, Feels Like Falling in Love, et from the rock band's upcoming release Moon Music, as per Bookmyshow. The band will also perform some of the hit songs such as Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.