Computer Science grad prepping for UPSC shares painful journey of being unemployed for over a year

A Computer Science graduate took to Reddit to share his struggles after being unemployed for nearly a year. In his post, the man shared how he didn’t attend college placement as he was preparing for UPSC but had to give that up due to “financial constraints”. Since then, it has been challenging for him to get a job despite getting good grades on his boards and graduation. The man’s post on preparing for UPSC and being unemployed for over a year after graduating has sparked chatter on Reddit (Representational image). (Unsplash/Emil Kalibradov)

“Being Unemployed for over a year is really painful,” the Reddit user wrote. “Hello there, I'm a 2023 Computer Science grad. I've been looking for jobs ever since I graduated last July. I didn't sit for placements at college as I thought of preparing for civil services. I realised it very late that, due to financial constraints, I cannot afford more time and should settle early,” he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He shared his job-hunting struggles in the following lines, citing that the companies keep ghosting him.

“It feels very depressing to just wake up and apply to several companies and expect no replies. I've even contacted multiple people on LinkedIn, and all I got to hear from them was that the market was bad and they were only looking for experienced candidates,” he explained his woes.

Take a look at his entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 900 upvotes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people. While some suggested what to do next, others posted similar stories.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“I graduated in 2022. I got placed in a company from college. I was thrilled, and the company provided me with technical and soft skill training for five months. I cleared the final test but haven't received an onboarding date. Anyway, I was applying to other companies, got a response from one company, cleared the interview and submitted documents for an offer letter. After one month, they informed me that the offer had been revoked. Till now, I am applying, but no response. It has been almost two years since my graduation,” commented a Reddit user.

“Hey, you are not alone. I am going through the same situation right now. I did get placed from my college but was terminated in August 2023. I am a 2023 graduate. I did well and topped in my 10th and 12th and in engineering, too, but I feel that I cannot get a job because of my lack of skills and unwillingness to learn anything in IT or tech. Honestly, after I got terminated, I was very depressed. My confidence level was down. My brother suggested that I start preparing for government exams. I did clear banking exams but no luck there. Now I don't know what to do. I just know that I want to get out of this situation, and it’s really getting worse and depressing as people who used to ask for help from me are in a good position, and when I asked them to help me with a job or referral, I got no one. And the worst thing is I don’t know what I want to do now, like what should I be learning or doing to get a job in something I am interested in?” added another.

“The market is getting good again. Keep at it, bro. There's light at the end of the tunnel. Apply to startups if you can, closely chase the founders, and show your eagerness and determination,” suggested a third.

“If possible, do a master's and PhD from a reputed university. The market is ruthless. Keep looking out and survive,” wrote a fourth.