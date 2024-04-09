 Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to Pune auto firm, case against 5 | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to Pune auto firm, case against 5

ANI |
Apr 09, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Five have been booked after condoms, gutkhas and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company in Pimpari Chinchwad in Pune.

Five people have been booked after condoms, gutkas and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company based in Pimpari Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Monday.

(Representational image)(Pinterest)
(Representational image)(Pinterest)

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the police, among those booked were two workers of a subcontracting firm that was asked to supply the samosas as well as three partners of another such firm whose contract was cancelled earlier for adulteration in the snacks.

"Out of the five accused, the three partners had allegedly planted the other two workers to ensure the firm that had gotten the fresh contract would get defamed," police said.

As per the police, Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was responsible for providing snacks to the canteen of the automobile firm. However, Catalyst Service had given a contract to provide samosas to another subcontracting firm named Manohar Enterprise.

"During the investigation on Sunday, after Manohar Enterprises' staffers were questioned over the incident, it was found that two workers, identified as Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, had allegedly stuffed condoms, gutka and stones in the samosas," the police said.

Further, while questioning the accused, it was revealed that the employees of Pune-based SRA Enterprises (whose contracts were cancelled earlier for adulterations) had sent its two employees to Manohar Enterprises to adulterate food supplied to the company to defame the Manohar enterprise.

"The other three accused are the partners of SRA Enterprises, which was removed from the contract earlier after a first aid bandage was found in the samosa supplied to the automobile company," the police said.

Read: ‘Used condoms, underwear, tampons’: Flight attendant reveals most disgusting encounters in Reddit AMA

A case has been registered under several sections of the law, including causing harm by means of poison and criminal conspiracy, the police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to Pune auto firm, case against 5
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On