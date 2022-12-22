Cops save elderly women crossing tracks from approaching train in Madhya Pradesh. Watch

Railway stations in India have the facility of foot over bridges that are designed for people to cross from one platform to another. However, some people still try to do so by crossing through tracks and risking their lives. One such incident is shown in this video, where two elderly women are seen crossing the tracks with a train approaching the station. Thankfully, however, cops help them climb onto the platform in the nick of time to avoid an otherwise dangerous situation.

The video is posted on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways. The caption, written in Hindi, when translated reads, “Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another.”

Take a look at the video:

सुरक्षा ही सर्वोपरि!



मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर सतर्क आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवानों ने पटरी पार कर रहीं दो बुजुर्ग महिलाओं की जान बचाई।



कृपया एक प्लेटफॉर्म से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए सदैव फुटओवर ब्रिज का इस्तेमाल करें। pic.twitter.com/mb2DKrFYVK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 20, 2022

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 53,000 views. The post has further received tons of comments from people. “Fine them heavily... this should not be tolerated at all. Also put large display boards stating strict actions who defy law!” wrote a Twitter user. “Good effort,” posted another. “Kudos to the staff for being alert,” expressed a third.