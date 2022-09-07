Home / Trending / Corgi’s accidental ‘light trick’ while throwing ball at a human wows people. Watch viral video

Corgi’s accidental ‘light trick’ while throwing ball at a human wows people. Watch viral video

Published on Sep 07, 2022 08:27 AM IST

The viral video showing the Corgi's accidental ‘light trick’ was posted on Instagram.

The image is taken from the viral Instagram video capturing a Corgi's accidental ‘light trick’.(Instagram/@dash_and_furrious)
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you have seen dog videos or have a dog yourself, you must be aware how pooches don’t like it when their pet parents try to work instead of playing with them. There are also videos on the Internet that capture how the dogs try different ways to attract the attention of their humans. Just like a Corgi tries doing in this wholesome video. However, what amused netizens even more is how the dog accidentally ended up showing a ‘light trick’ while trying to get his human’s attention by throwing a ball.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Dash. It is shared with a simple caption that reads, “10 points for the light trick.” The video opens to show a human working while sitting in front of a table with their back to the camera. Dash is seen sitting on a dog bed behind them on the ground. Throughout the video, the dog keeps throwing a ball towards their pet parent to catch their attention. While doing so, he accidentally turns on a table lamp with his throw.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 14 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“OMG! I thought only Char did this,” posted a pet parent. “The light. Hahahaha,” expressed an Instagram user. “When all things on the window sill go flying is my favourite,” commented yet another. “I would have been mad for you if the coffee spilled lol, but then again that's the perfect aim from Dash…so I don’t know which side to pick,” wrote a fourth.

