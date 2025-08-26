Couple breaks silence after video of bride booking cab during bidaai ceremony sparks outrage

A couple has issued a clarification after a video from their wedding went viral, sparking a heated discussion online. In the viral clip, the bride is seen booking a cab from her phone while the groom smiles beside her. The video, originally shared on Instagram by the couple, was later reshared on X by a user named ‘Matakti aankhein’. In the caption, the user claimed the bride had to book the cab herself “because no one in the groom’s family cared about her.” “Ruined a special and emotional moment of her bidaai,” she added. Couple criticised netizens for judging them without knowing the context.(Instagram/@iammishra009)

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many calling the incident extremely humiliating for the bride. Several users slammed the groom and his family for ruining the bride’s special moment.

However, the couple has now responded to the backlash, seeking to clarify the context behind the widely shared footage.

Couple explains truth behind viral video

In the video, the groom said that the X user had ‘misinterpreted’ the clip and had no idea about the actual context. He then explained what really happened after the wedding ceremony.

According to him, the car arranged by his family broke down before reaching the wedding venue. He added that since they are from Bihar, it is a ritual for the groom to go to the bride’s house and stay there for four days. When the car broke down, the bride booked a cab because she knew the exact address of her home, making it easier for them to reach their destination.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for 13 years before their wedding, criticised the X user and others for judging them without knowing the full context. They also called out a local media outlet for publishing the story without contacting them for clarification.

At the end of the video, the bride expressed her anger at those who misinterpreted their now-viral clip.