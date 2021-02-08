Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting

Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues.

“My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this video of her rescue. Now reunited with her family,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a shot of the rescued doggo being carefully carried by the couple. The doggo was even dressed in a warm and comfortable coat.

Take a look at the share:

My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this vid of her rescue. Now reunited with her family. #faithinhumanity #kindeness #dogs @dog_rates @sampson_dog @bunsenbernerbmd 💕 pic.twitter.com/hNrvtHmASs — Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021

Shared on February 8, the clip has garnered over 3.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens lauded the kindness of the couple and expressed relief and happiness for the doggo’s reunify with its humans. Some also shared their stories of pet rescues.

What a heartwarming story.

Cheered me up for today.

Such a kind rescue couple.

Even put a coat on him.

Lucky dog, lucky owners.

If the world was full of people like this, it would be so much nicer. — mvde (@MarieEeckhaute) February 8, 2021

We lost our Dexter for a solid month in the middle of a frigid New England winter. He was then found and saved by a very kind man and his dog. The joy we felt when he came back to us was indescribable. Thank you for helping this pup. You did good.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iBuAKT2jB2 — Mike the Cat is hopeful (@MiiketheCatt) February 7, 2021

Aww thats so lovely. And amazing. I once carried our Jack Russell for a mile when he hurt his shoulder and he felt like he weighed a flipping ton. To carry a Labrador 10 miles! Wow! 👏👏👏👏👏 — KS (@ks_1968) February 8, 2021

God bless these people. Without trying to be too harsh how do you let that happen omg. I've had a dog run away before but up a mountain, what were they thinking. From experience I know anything I might say they've probably thought themselves. I'm happy that baby is home though. — Nick-fil-a (@Whartooth) February 8, 2021

What incredibly lovely people. At times when you’re losing faith in humanity something like this happens and your heart fills up again. Well done The Rescuers pic.twitter.com/VMXi9CEryU — The Lady Sindy (@TheLadySindy) February 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on this heartening rescue story?