Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting
Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues.
“My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this video of her rescue. Now reunited with her family,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a shot of the rescued doggo being carefully carried by the couple. The doggo was even dressed in a warm and comfortable coat.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on February 8, the clip has garnered over 3.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens lauded the kindness of the couple and expressed relief and happiness for the doggo’s reunify with its humans. Some also shared their stories of pet rescues.
What are your thoughts on this heartening rescue story?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery returns as monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelican blown off course in Connecticut, rescued and sent to sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 women get trained for first batch of all-female Garuda team in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orphaned as a child, Hyderabad woman starts NGO to educate underprivileged kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
37th flower festival in Siliguri attracts over 500 participants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: 4 sweet videos stories of proposal that will warm your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children trained in judo by ITBP win 112 medals in various tournaments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics shared by state tourism departments of India will leave you mesmerised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple goes skiing wearing saree and dhoti, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. ‘Adorable,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox