Couple slams shopkeeper in Turkey flaunting world flags except India’s in undated video
An undated video is doing the rounds of social media where a couple is seen slamming a Turkish shopkeeper.
An undated video of a couple slamming a shopkeeper in Turkey has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man questions a shopkeeper why he hasn't displayed an Indian flag in his shop when he has put up flags from multiple other countries.
What does the video show?
In the video, a couple exploring the streets of Turkey comes across a shop with flags of different nations tied above its door. The man tries to find the Indian flag but fails. Instantly, he confronts the shopkeeper and asks why there is no Indian flag, but he doesn't receive a certain answer.
As the couple leaves the shop, the man says that the next time he is in Turkey, he will get an Indian flag and put it in a shop.
The video has prompted a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some appreciated the video, many slammed the man for using abusive language after leaving the shop.
This video went viral amid the ongoing calls for a Turkey boycott. It came after the country openly showed its support for Pakistan amid its conflict with India.
Pakistan launched strikes on India following Operation Sindoor. This op destroyed terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen.