IFS officer urges Indians to give up dried apricot, fig, hazelnut: ‘Turkey is the world’s top producer’

Indians are calling for a boycott of travel to Turkey following the country’s support for Pakistan in its conflict with India. Several air travel and hotel booking companies have openly stopped their services to Turkey to show solidarity. Amid this, IFS officer Anupam Sharma shared a post urging people to avoid eating dried figs, apricots, and chocolates with hazelnuts, claiming that Turkey is the largest producer of these items. The IFS officer who called for a boycott of certain food items shared the images. (X/@AnupamSharmaIFS)

“Turkey is the world’s top producer of Hazelnuts, Dried Figs (anjeer), and Dried Apricots (Khubani). Most of what we consume comes from there. Now we know what to do with Hazelnut chocolates, imported Anjeer & Khubani. Nation first. Always,” Sharma wrote. He shared pictures of the items he mentioned.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media is divided:

An individual questioned, “How do you know it’s from Turkey?” Another added, “I wish, like the E-Commerce Platforms, every product we buy in the retail stores mentioned its country of origin.”

A third commented, “Anjeer also comes from Afghanistan. How can we know that particular product is from Afghanistan, not Turkey?” A fourth wrote, “And business as usual with China, which is providing Pakistan everything from missiles to submarines?”

As per a report by ANI, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Indian traders to stop travelling to Turkey. Another country which is also named is Azerbaijan. Besides Turkey, Azerbaijan also showed its open support for Pakistan amid the current hostilities.

Travel aggregators like Ixigo and Cox & Kings have posted on social media that they have stopped doing business with Turkey, iterating that “the nation comes first” for them.

The hashtag #BoycottTurkey is also trending on X, where people are urging others not to travel to Turkey or use any products from the country. Many are sharing their plans to cancel scheduled plans to these countries.