Ixigo halts flight and hotel bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China, CEO says 'enough is enough'

In a strong show of solidarity with the nation, several Indian travel companies have taken decisive action against Turkey and Azerbaijan, following the countries’ perceived support for Pakistan amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions. Indian travel firms suspended bookings and partnerships with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China over their pro-Pakistan stance amid rising Indo-Pak tensions.

Ixigo suspends all bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China

On Saturday, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of online travel portal Ixigo, announced a complete suspension of flight and hotel bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. The move came in the wake of growing anger over these nations’ apparent alignment with Pakistan, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to X, Bajpai wrote, “Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings won’t flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo.”

The official account of Ixigo also released a statement: “In solidarity with our nation, Ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind.”

EaseMyTrip issues travel advisory

EaseMyTrip, another major player in the Indian travel sector, issued a travel advisory for its customers, warning against non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Travel Advisory!!! Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly,” the company posted on social media.

In addition to the advisory, EaseMyTrip shared screenshots from its website showing cautionary messages on hotel listings in Turkey and Azerbaijan. The screenshots read: “We encourage travel to these countries only if necessary. Stay informed and make responsible decisions.”

The impact is not limited to travel platforms. Go Homestays, an Indian accommodation brand, has terminated its partnership with Turkish Airlines. “We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind,” the company stated.

Similarly, Goa Villas, a luxury vacation rental service, announced a ban on Turkish guests. “Due to Turkey’s non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation,” the company said.

Tensions rise following terror attack

The backlash comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which India blames on Pakistan-based terror groups. Turkey and Azerbaijan have drawn criticism for expressing support for Pakistan.