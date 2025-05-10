Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan minister who was schooled by CNN anchor fumbles when asked about India’s strikes: ‘I can’t hear you properly’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 10, 2025 04:24 PM IST

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence Minister of Pakistan, was asked to provide evidence of strikes amid the ongoing conflict between India and his country.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who was recently left red-faced after getting schooled by a CNN anchor during an interview, is getting trolled again after allegedly trying to dodge a question about India’s strikes.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (REUTERS)
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (REUTERS)

‘From ‘it’s all over social media’ to ‘I can’t hear you properly’,” an X user wrote while posting a snippet of the minister’s interview with an anchor of Al Arabiya, a Saudi Arabia-based news channel.

Also Read: Indian teen activist Licypriya Kangujam’s special message for PM Modi amid India-Pakistan conflict: ‘I was misguided’

“Can you share evidence, and do you have details on the attack?” the anchor asks Asif. To which, the minister pauses for a second and then fumbles for a moment before saying, “I can’t hear you properly.”

The anchor, speaking loudly, asks, “Can hear me now, minister.” He replies by asking her to speak loudly.

Interaction with CNN anchor:

Just a few days earlier, the minister failed to provide evidence when asked about Pakistan’s claims of shooting down five Indian fighter jets. “It’s all over social media. On Indian social media, not on our social media,” he replied, adding, “The debris of these jets fell… and it’s all over Indian media,” he replied when asked to provide proof.

The anchor interrupted and remarked, “You’re the defence minister, sir. The reason to talk to you today, sir, is not to talk about content all over social media. I’m sorry.”

Also Read: Delhi-based influencer alleges Pakistan government blocked his YouTube channel: ‘This is also an information war’

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, resulting in exchanges of gunfire and airstrikes after Operation Sindoor on May 7. In the early morning of Wednesday, India targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in “Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, adding that these were the places “from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The strike was a retaliation for the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen. In a statement, the Indian government clarified that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted during the operation.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Pakistan minister who was schooled by CNN anchor fumbles when asked about India’s strikes: ‘I can’t hear you properly’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On