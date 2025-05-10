Delhi-based influencer alleges Pakistan government blocked his YouTube channel: ‘This is also an information war’

Nitish Rajput, a Delhi-based influencer, alleged that his YouTube channel has been blocked in Pakistan. His post came in the wake of the ongoing conflict between the two countries. India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire and airstrikes in the most recent escalation after India destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Operation Sindoor, without targeting any military facilities, in retaliation for a deadly terror attack on Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Nitish Rajput claimed his YouTube channel has been blocked in Pakistan. (X/@nitishrajpute)

“Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan,” Rajput wrote on X. He shared a screenshot claiming it’s an official notification he received from YouTube.

“Hi Nitish Rajput. We received a legal complaint from a government entity regarding your content. After review, the following content has been blocked from view on the YouTube country site(s) listed below: Channel: Nitish Rajput,” reads the first few lines of the notice. It then informs Rahput that his content has been “blocked from view on” the YouTube of Pakistan.

“Google might be required to take action on your content where necessary to comply with applicable laws. Please review our Help Center article on legal complaints,” it further informs.

Most social media users showed their support for Rajput. One individual posted, “This is also an information war.” Another added, “I just saw that your videos are being re-uploaded on Pakistan’s TikTok account.”

A third commented, “They don't deserve your content, bruh.” A fourth wrote, “Who cares? Your viewership is in India anyway.”

“I believe in using the tools available online to curate a healthy, informative content that can genuinely benefit people, helping them form opinions that are backed by facts and uncompromised information,” reads the bio of Rajput’s YouTube channel.

At the time of writing this article, his channel had 112 videos with nearly seven million subscribers.