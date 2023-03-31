Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Couple who owned a printing press, now sells rajma chawal

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 31, 2023 09:08 AM IST

A video of a couple who used to own a printing press but now sells food on streets has gone viral on Instagram.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy, and many businesses struggled to survive or drastically reduced their operations. Many business owners were even forced to look for a job. And this Faridabad couple was no different. The couple used to run a printing press, but the pandemic drastically hit the business and forced them to shut the operations. When nothing worked out, they decided to run a food stall to earn a living. Now, a video documenting their story is gaining traction on social media and receiving numerous responses from people.

Couple used to own a printing press, however now they run a food stall. (Instagram/@Jatin Singh)

“Couple selling rajma chawal on road,” read the caption of the video shared by Instagram user Jatin Singh. In the now-viral video, the couple can be seen selling Rajma chawal and Kadhi chawal for Rs. 40 each at a stall near gate number 5 of Faridabad’s Greenfield Colony. When asked about how they started the stall, the man says, “I used to run a printing press, but it went down during the lockdown. I then started working, but the salary wasn’t enough to meet the daily needs of the family. So, we decided to start something of our own because we knew how to cook. Both me and my wife run this stall.” Alongside, the video showcases the man plating kadhi chawal and rajma chawal.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has raked up more than 6.3 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected over 27,400 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“That’s actually the definition of true love,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “Too costly.” “May god bless them…,” shared a third.

