Crab uses claws to tear lettuce into pieces, eats them. Watch interesting video

Are you looking for a short yet interesting animal video that may entertain you? Are you looking for a video that you can watch over and over? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that is tailor-made for you. This video involving a crab and a piece of lettuce is a delight to watch.

The incident was captured in Japan’s Hyogo. The video opens to show a crab holding a small piece of lettuce. The clip then goes on to show the creature slowly tearing the leaf into small pieces. It then enjoys munching on the tiny bits. Throughout the video the crab goes on slowly eating the lettuce.

Take a look at the video that is oddly satisfying to watch:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you enjoy watching it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON