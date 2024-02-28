 Cricket fan plays SRK’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on trumpet, Harsh Goenka reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Cricket fan plays Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on trumpet during Ind vs Eng Test match, Harsh Goenka reacts

Cricket fan plays Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on trumpet during Ind vs Eng Test match, Harsh Goenka reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 12:31 PM IST

During the 4th Test between Ind and Eng, a cricket fan played Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on trumpet. It has left many impressed, including Harsh Goenka.

A cricket fan played a Bollywood song on trumpet during the 4th Test between India and England on February 26, which India won by five wickets. A video of him playing the song from the romance musical Kal Ho Naa Ho went viral on social media and received the attention of many, including that of Harsh Goenka. The industrialist shared the video on X with a caption that you may also agree with.

Harsh Goenka is impressed with this cricket fan who played SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho on the trumpet. (X/@hvgoenka and HT file photo)

“My choice for the star English player in the #INDvsENGTest yesterday,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the video on X.

The video shows the cricket fan playing Kal Ho Naa Ho on trumpet. As he plays the song, people can be heard clapping and singing along. Some of them can even be seen recording the moment on their smartphones. Once he finishes, people applaud and cheer for him.

Watch the video of the man playing Kal Ho Naa Ho on a trumpet here:

The video was shared on February 27. It has since collected over 21,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Enjoyed it. Loved it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is a wonderful gesture from the English fan indeed.”

“This was my dad’s favourite song. Thank you for sharing, I heard it after 7.5 years today as I couldn’t gather the courage to listen to it since,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “How nice! Loved the crowd singing along.”

“Test match watching live, with these trumpets blowing side by side. What a bliss!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

