Cricketer-turned-influencer Lakhan Arjun Rawat accuses househelp of spitting on utensils: ‘Police may dedo’

“CCTV Caught House Cook Spitting on the Utensils. Be Careful with your Home Staff. Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities. This is becoming too common now,” Rawat tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-influencer Lakhan Arjun Rawat, in a tweet, accused his househelp of spitting on utensils. He shared CCTV footage showing a man spitting into a basin right after washing utensils in it.

In another video, shared by X user and entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon, Rawat’s family confronted the man. A woman alleged that not only utensils, but the man also spat on food, causing health issues to the family members. The video ends with the woman urging and warning others not to hire the househelp.

“Whom do you even trust anymore? A domestic helper working at Lakhan Arjun Rawat’s bhaiya’s house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family,” Tandon wrote.

She continued, “Just thinking about it is enough to make your stomach turn. This isn’t just disgusting, it’s a complete breach of basic human decency and trust. Be careful about who you let into your homes. Trust, once broken like this, is impossible to rebuild.”

How did social media react? “Bhai, to be honest, my family has the capacity to employ a house cook, I simply can't trust anyone else to cook my food. My brother and I cook if my mother is not available,” wrote an X user.

Also Read: Two Indian-origin men fined ₹1.72 lakh each for spitting paan in London: 'If you mess up our streets...'

Another added, “Strong punishment is needed for such people.” A third posted, “This is so yuck”.