Curious gorilla comes extremely close to man. Watch fascinatingly terrifying video

An incredible video showing an interaction between a gorilla and a group of people was shared on social media. The video captures how the curious primate comes extremely close to a tourist. The image shows a gorilla standing just a few feet from a man. (Instagram/@camscott_wild)

Instagram user Cameron Scott posted the video along with a descriptive caption. "Crazy gorilla encounter. This was a first for me! Our group was searching for the famous Hirwa family, which means (lucky) in the local Kinyarwanda language. Lucky because this family was blessed with twins that both survived to adulthood. One of our group members, Collin, was unable to get up the mountain and was actually carried up in a stretcher bed by our amazing guides and porters to achieve his lifelong dream of encountering wild mountain gorillas in the wild," Scott wrote on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"What transpired was actually amazing as we were blindsided by the Gorilla family we were actually tracking as they had been chased down from their original location by a lone aggressive Silverback. This resulted in us bumping into each other in a small clearing without any preparation or warning," he added.

He further explained that the group lowered Collin to the ground, where he remained very still while the gorilla observed him from a few feet away.

Take a look at this fascinating video of the gorilla:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the video has captured close to 7.8 lakh views. The share has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this man's encounter with a gorilla?

"Looks like Mr. Silverback is worried and wants to help," joked an Instagram user.

"Wow, very scary, but wow," posted another.

"That beautiful gorilla made a special attempt to go close to the man to give him his dream of a lifetime. Those guys who helped the man up to see the gorillas are true heroes! What a spectacular experience for everyone. Friends working together," added a third.

"Wish we could see more in the video," joined a fourth.

"What an amazing experience for your guest. We also had the pleasure of meeting the Hirwa family in Rwanda. Life-altering experience," wrote a fifth.