Cute doggo 'says' this Harry Potter dialogue when human comes back home. Watch

Are you a fan of the Harry Potter franchise and would call yourself a Potterhead? The answer to this question shouldn't be a hindrance to you being able to enjoy this adorable dog video that has a hilarious reference to Harry Potter that has been written by J K Rowling. This video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Little Billie. It has over 4,000 dedicated followers on its page who look forward to posts, be it photos or videos, that showcases this adorable doggo’s day-to-day whereabouts.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on the ground and looking directly at its human. And she can be seen entering the room after, as the text insert in the video claims, just five minutes. “It felt like a lifetime,” reads the caption to this video. The dialogue that this doggo ‘utters’ is from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Molly Weasley says it when Harry first arrives at the Burrow.

Watch the funny dog video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on May 10, the video has gotten more than 2.93 lakh likes.

One comment asks, "Where is the lie?" "That facial expression says it all," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "The voice matches the face!"