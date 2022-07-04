Home / Trending / Cute doggo 'says' this Harry Potter dialogue when human comes back home. Watch
trending

Cute doggo 'says' this Harry Potter dialogue when human comes back home. Watch

  • This adorable doggo ‘utters’ is from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when its human returns home in this Instagram video.
This doggo 'says' a Harry Potter dialogue when its human comes back home.&nbsp;(Instagram/@the_littlebillie)
This doggo 'says' a Harry Potter dialogue when its human comes back home. (Instagram/@the_littlebillie)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Are you a fan of the Harry Potter franchise and would call yourself a Potterhead? The answer to this question shouldn't be a hindrance to you being able to enjoy this adorable dog video that has a hilarious reference to Harry Potter that has been written by J K Rowling. This video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Little Billie. It has over 4,000 dedicated followers on its page who look forward to posts, be it photos or videos, that showcases this adorable doggo’s day-to-day whereabouts.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on the ground and looking directly at its human. And she can be seen entering the room after, as the text insert in the video claims, just five minutes. “It felt like a lifetime,” reads the caption to this video. The dialogue that this doggo ‘utters’ is from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Molly Weasley says it when Harry first arrives at the Burrow.

Watch the funny dog video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on May 10, the video has gotten more than 2.93 lakh likes.

One comment asks, "Where is the lie?" "That facial expression says it all," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "The voice matches the face!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harry potter dog. viral instagram + 2 more
harry potter dog. viral instagram + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out