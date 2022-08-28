Cute pet dog reading cue cards and doing as written will make your day. Watch

Teaching pets, be they cats or dogs, to follow your commands and training them is definitely a process that requires a lot of time and energy on part of the humans. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows an Australian Shepherd dog with its human who can both be seen sitting on the floor and taking part in one of the cutest activities that you could possibly imagine. The video opens to show how the dog is looking at its human as she holds up a placard that has some commands written on it. Each of these placards have commands like sit, stand and the like that the human would like the dog to read and follow.

“Practising our cue card reading/recognition,” reads the caption that accompanies this video of this adorable dog. The caption was also accompanied by the emoji of a smiling face. It was shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this particular dog who can be seen in the video that has now gone viral. The name of this dog is Chase and it has over 23,000 dedicated followers on the page that is devoted to it. According to the bio of this cute dog, it is based in Brisbane in Australia.

Posted on August 12, this video has received over 1.5 lakh likes as of now.

“What? Oh my God, that is so cool,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “He is so intelligent,” compliments another. “Can you get any smarter? This is amazing,” posts a third.