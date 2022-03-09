Cute Shiba Inu doggo eagerly waits for mom as she comes down an escalator. Watch

The videos that show moments where pets, be it cats or dogs, can skilfully identify who their human is, are always quite a delightful watch. These videos prove to the Internet how close the bonding between these pets and their humans are that they can easily look at people, even in a large crowd, and understand who their human is. This video that has been posted on the page named Dogs of Instagram, is no different and will likely make you say ‘aww’ several times.

The video opens to show a crowded place where the person recording the video happens to be this dog's mother. This adorable Shiba Inu dog named Pisuke, can be seen patiently waiting for mom along with its dad at the bottom of an escalator. The woman has recorded the dog's reaction throughout this video. Through the help of text inserts, it is clarified what might have been going on in the cute creature’s head.

The dog looks at every passing woman with a resemblance to its mom but is quick to identify the fact that none of them are actually her. But as soon as she makes her way down the escalator, her pet dog understands that it is in fact its very own human and runs happily towards her. The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to this dog with a caption that reads, “Guess who’s back?”

Watch the cute dog video right here:

This video was reshared on Instagram a little more than a day ago. So far, it has already garnered more than 40,000 likes and the numbers only keep shooting up. The video has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this cute little floof awaiting its mom’s arrival.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Dogs are just the absolute best.” “So much love,” reads another comment. A third posted, “Sweet moment.” Many others took to the comments section to post heart emojis or tag their friends.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?