Cyclone Fengal: Video of Chennai grandpa's wholesome boat ride for kids in flooded waters goes viral

As Cyclone Fengal caused chaos in Tamil Nadu, a grandfather in Chennai did not let it dampen the mood of his family. A video shows the man towing a raft carrying his grandchildren through a flooded residential complex behind his scooter. The video was reportedly recorded before the cyclone's landfall along the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu coast on November 30.(X/@beastoftraal)

The clip which has gone viral on social media shows an enthusiastic man on an electric scooter driving it in circles in a flooded area outside his home. Behind him are two children seated inside an inflatable raft, giggling and cheering as their boat moves in the water,

The video was reportedly recorded before the cyclone's landfall along the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu coast on November 30. As the grandfather navigated the waterlogged area, the children lounge in the raft and are even instructed to not touch the muddy waters by a family member off screen.

"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade (from Kodambaakkam, Chennai, after the recent downpour)," wrote the user who shared the video on X.

Internet impressed by loving grandfather

The video garnered thousands of views and delighted users who praised the man for bringing joy to the children even during a disaster. "Best video from the Chennai rains I've seen till now," said one user while another opined, "Never thought cyclone could be this fun"

A third comment read: "Keep yourself happy even in worse situations". Others praised the man for making the best of a bad situation. "Lovely - a fine example - enjoy every moment wherever & in whatever circumstances you are in - make the best of it," wrote a user.

Many users also praised the bond between the man and his grandchildren. "Grandfather is grandchildren's first friend and grandchildren are grandfather's last," one of them said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala as Cyclone Fengal strengthens and moves away from Tamil Nadu. Red alerts are in place for five districts of Kerala – Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.