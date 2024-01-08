close_game
Dad hilariously trolls daughter for her reply on WhatsApp. See their funny exchange

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 08, 2024 06:30 PM IST

An individual reacted to the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat shared on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Your dad is hilarious.”

A woman took to X to share a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her father, and it has left many in stitches. The screenshot shows the dad correcting his daughter’s English and jokingly trolling her for wasting his money by attending an English medium school.

WhatsApp chat between a father and his daughter. (X/@whyanviwhy)

“What is up with my dad?” wrote X user Anvi while sharing the screenshot. The conversation began with her father informing her that he had deposited Rs. 40,000 in her account. He even asked for a confirmation. To this, Anvi replied, “Yes, found.” This prompted her father to correct her, saying, “Received.” He further added, “English Medium me paisa barbad kiya mera [You wasted my money at an English Medium school].”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The tweet, since being shared on January 6, has accumulated over 9.7 lakh views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Your dad is hilarious,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The max my dad deposited in my account once was 5k! Lol, lucky girl.” To this, Anvi replied, “I live away, and I have to pay groceries, transport, light bill, LPG, food, everything.”

“I think he’s roasting you,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Uncle being the coolest.”

“Technically, he is right,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Happens with me too.”

“He is realising what he got for his years of investment!” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

