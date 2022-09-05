Home / Trending / Dad teaches cute, 6-month-old baby son to do first push-up. Watch how he aces it

Dad teaches cute, 6-month-old baby son to do first push-up. Watch how he aces it

trending
Published on Sep 05, 2022 01:30 PM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a cute little 6-month-old baby get taught by his dad to do his first push-up.

The 6-month-old baby boy learns how to do a push-up from his dad.&nbsp;(Instagram/@joshterada)
The 6-month-old baby boy learns how to do a push-up from his dad. (Instagram/@joshterada)
BySohini Sengupta

As an infant or a toddler, there is an array of things that one needs to learn and a host of first experiences that await us. And most of the time, it is our parents who teach us different life skills and even cute little tricks that we might be too young to be doing already. Learning these things often surprise other people who find it extremely cute, just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going crazy viral owing to this exact reason. The video opens to show a cute little baby boy and his father - both of whom are facing the camera. As the video progresses, one gets to see that the dad is in fact trying to teach this six-month-old baby how to do a push-up!

And guess what happens by the end of this video? The little baby ends up successfully doing a push-up and even repeats it - which amuses the viewers even more. “My spud is a stud,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video that has been going all kinds of viral on the social media platform. There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this video on loop.

Watch the baby video here:

Shared on August 15, this video has received 1.87 lakh likes on it so far. It has also received various appreciative comments and the numbers only keep increasing.

“Baby fever going up,” commented an Instagram user. “Noooo. Those rolls are cute. Keep em!” shared another. “Awwww strong lil baby,” posted a third.

