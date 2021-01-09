Dad uses basket to create ‘Disneyland experience’ for kids. Watch cute clip
Cue your “awws” because this is a video that will make you say the word several times. The cute clip captures a heartwarming moment between a dad and his kids. Shared on Instagram, the videos shows a father using a basket to create a ‘Disneyland experience’ for his children.
The video was shared by Instagram user Lindsay Thomas. “The best daddy!!” reads a portion of the caption she shared alongside the video. The clip opens to show the dad asking his kids to sit inside a basket. A text on the screen reads, “My husband created a Disneyland experience for our kids.” What makes the clip even more endearing is the background score. It’s a soundtrack from the animated movie Up.
We won’t give away what the video shows, take a look yourself:
Since being posted, people have shared all sorts of comments on the video. They couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable clip.
“I am bawling my eyes out, they’re gonna remember that forever,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is the cutest thing ever, their excitement,” expressed another. “This is so adorable,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
