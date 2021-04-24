Dancers from Canada groove to Tamil song Vaathi Coming, video wows people

There are some songs which are so energetic that they make you want to get out of your seat and groove, even if dancing is not your forte. Popular Tamil Song Vaathi Coming from the film Master is among them. Now get ready to check out a video of a group of men hailing from Canada’s Toronto performing to the track. Chances are it’ll make you want to shake a leg too.

Shared on their group’s official Instagram page called Basement Gang, the video shows three men showcasing some amazing moves to the track.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, the post has gathered more than 60,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“You all are consistently posting absolute excellence on here,” wrote an Instagram user. “This gonna be my new cardio,” joked another. “Wooooww!! We love to see it,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the dance video?

