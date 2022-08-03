Daughter becomes pilot just like mom. Watch them fly a plane together

Kids often get inspired by their parents and want to take up the same profession as them. Just like this daughter did and ended up being a pilot just like her mama. A wonderful video was recently shared online showing them flying a plane together. The video may leave you with a wide smile on your face.

Southwest Airlines posted the video on their official Instagram page. They also wrote that this is the first time a mother and daughter duo is flying together as pilots with the airline. “It’s the history making for us. Congrats Keely on earning your wings and completing a historic flight with your mom,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “POV: You become the first mother/daughter pilot duo at Southwest.” The clip then shows the woman with her mama. The video also shows them in the cockpit together. The video ends with the women waving from plane windows.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Amazing!! Love this #girlpower duo!!” expressed an Instagram user. “My husband is a captain with Southwest Airlines, and his daughter is finishing her commercial pilot training right now. I told my husband that if she ends up working for SWA and flies with him; I want a go-pro in the cockpit!” shared another. “Oh that’s awesome!” posted a third. “Congratulations and what a wonderful dream come true. Plus making history for the first Mother Daughter Southwest Airlines, both pilots,” wrote a fourth.