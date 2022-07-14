David Warner dances to Nach Punjaban from JugJugg Jeeyo along with his daughters

If you follow cricketer David Warner on Instagram, then you must be aware of his fondness for dancing and making Reels. Warner loves to keep his followers entertained with his dancing and acting skills and he is often joined by his two daughters. In his latest share, Warner can be seen dancing to the song Nach Punjaban from the film JugJugg Jeeyo along with his daughters.

The video was posted by Warner just an hour ago and it has received more than 6.28 lakh views already. In the video, Warner and his two daughters can be seen performing the signature step of the song Nach Punjaban sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. The film JugJugg Jeeyo that stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh released on June 24. While Warner and his elder daughter nail the step perfectly, his younger daughter can be seen struggling a bit with the step. Nevertheless, it is still adorable to watch.

“We are back at it again!!” he captioned the video also tagging actor Varun Dhawan.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 1.15 lakh likes. Netizens flocked to the comments section to shower fire and heart emojis as they appreciated Warner’s amazing dance moves.

“Love the moves,” commented an Instagram user. “Little baby,” wrote another. “Back to business,” said a third. “You doing superbly,” posted another individual.