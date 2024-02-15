'Dead' Odisha woman opens her eyes minutes before cremation

A 52-year-old Odisha woman, who was presumed dead, was taken to the cremation ground but opened her eyes just before the pyre was to be set alight. The incident occurred in Berhampur town in the southern district of Ganjam. The woman opened her eyes minutes before the pyre was to be set alight. (Unsplash)

The woman, who belongs to a poor family, suffered 50% burns in a fire mishap on February 1. Later, when she was admitted to a hospital, authorities referred her to another medical facility. However, her husband took her home due to a shortage of money. Since then, she has been struggling with her life, family sources told PTI. (Also Read: 43-yr-old brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to two patients)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sibaram Palo, the woman's husband said to PTI, "On Monday, (February 12) she was not opening her eyes, and it appeared she was not breathing. We thought she might have died. We then informed others in the locality."

Without consulting a doctor or trying to get a death certificate, he took the woman's 'body' to the nearby cremation ground at Bijipur in a hearse of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

“The funeral pyre was almost ready when she opened her eyes suddenly. We were initially shocked but when we started calling her, she responded. It is a miracle,” said Palo’s neighbour K Chiranjibi who accompanied the family members to the cremation ground. (Also Read: Ujjain police cracks down on people selling pistols on Facebook)

After informing the local corporator, she was driven home in the same hearse and was readmitted to the hospital.