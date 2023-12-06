'Deadly combination': Food vendor's apple idli appalls people. Watch

Idlis are an all-time snack that a person can enjoy. Whether you have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner, this classic dish never fails to provide comfort to us. While idlis are known for their fluffy and light taste, have you ever thought of pairing them with apples? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently, a food vendor was seen making this bizarre combination and it has left many appalled. A man was seen making apple idlis. (Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

The video of this dish was shared on Instagram by the handle @thegreatindianfoodie. It opens to show a man slicing apple and then adding them to the idli batter. Then he steams this mix so that idlis are prepared. Once the cooked idlis are taken out, he tops them with more apple slices and serves with the side of sambhar and three different chutneys.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on November 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Several were not pleased by this food combination.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “People have become more mad.”

A second shared, “An apple a day keeps the Doctor away, but this apple idli will keep us in the doctor’s bay.”

A third commented, “Feels like pineapple on pizza.”

“Deadly combination,” expressed a fourth.