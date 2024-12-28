Deadly tiger snake found lurking beneath child's toy in Melbourne home. Watch

A Melbourne family received an unwelcome visitor on Christmas night when a deadly tiger snake was found hiding beneath their baby’s bouncy chair. The hair-raising incident, which has grabbed the internet's attention, was handled by Mark Pelley, a snake catcher known as The Snake Hunter. Tiger snake found under baby's bouncer in Melbourne, safely relocated.(Instagram/snakehunteraus)

Shocking discovery on Christmas night

"It's Christmas night, and all is quiet in this house—except for a tiger snake, which was sitting underneath a child's bouncer," Pelley captioned the video of the dramatic rescue. The video showcases him carefully removing the highly venomous snake, ensuring no harm came to either the reptile or the family.

"When Mum and Dad noticed a tiger snake late at night crawl through the lounge and hide under a child's bouncer, they first had to double-check their eyes," Pelley added in his caption.

The snake was safely relocated to a natural habitat, with no injuries reported. The incident highlights the importance of professional snake catchers in handling such dangerous situations calmly and efficiently.

Snake chaos disrupts Mumbai courtroom

This isn’t the only recent encounter with unexpected snake intrusions. Thousands of miles away in Mumbai, a courtroom was thrown into chaos when a 2-foot-long snake was spotted amidst piles of legal files. The incident occurred in room number 27 of the magistrate court in Mulund, halting proceedings for nearly an hour.

A policeman discovered the snake while going through a heap of documents, causing panic among the attendees. "The judge had to temporarily stop the proceedings as people scrambled for safety," a lawyer present at the scene recalled.

Snake catchers were summoned to search the courtroom, which was cluttered with old files and had numerous cavities in the walls and floors. Despite their efforts, the snake was not found, leading many to speculate it had escaped into one of the holes.

Court proceedings resumed after an hour, though the incident left many shaken.