Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra 'dancing' to Lakk Tunoo Tunoo is too good to miss. Watch

Published on Feb 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST

We always find amusement in the fan-made videos of famous people ‘dancing’ to different songs. Just like this video of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra 'dancing' to a Punjabi song. Watch the full video inside.

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra 'dance' to Lakk Tunoo Tunoo.(Instagram/@vibrant.words_)
ByVrinda Jain

The fan-made videos of celebrities 'dancing' to various songs never fail to amuse us. From BTS dancing to a Bhojpuri song to Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues in a song, these edited videos are often interesting to watch. Now, another clip that has gone viral shows an edited version of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's dance number to the song Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani. The fan-made video has been perfectly synced to the catchy tune of the song Lakk Tunoo Tunoo by Surjit Bindrakhia.

The video was shared by Instagram page @vibrant.words_. In it, the song Lakk Tunoo Tunoo is playing over Pinga's choreography. The edit makes it seem like Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra are dancing to this popular Punjabi song. Even the steps of the dance match the beats of the music.

This video was shared on January 3. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 5.2 lakh people. The clip also has several comments.

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "The best editing award goes to admin." A second person added, "This matches so perfectly." "Oh God, really, it matches soooo much with this song," said a third. A fourth user said, "Whoever has edited this song deserves an award."

