Deepika Padukone shares animated video saying this food is an ‘emotion’ for her

Published on Aug 12, 2022 07:59 PM IST
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an animated video saying that the particular dish is an ‘emotion’ for her.
The image is taken from the Instagram video shared by Deepika Padukone which she shared saying that it shows a food which is an ‘emotion’ for her.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
ByTrisha Sengupta

We all have our comfort foods that we love to eat. Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone also shared the food that she loves and said that it is more of an “emotion” for her. Any guesses about her favourite dish? It is rasam and rice.

“Rasam & Rice is an Emotion…Truly!” Padukone shared and posted an animated video. She also tagged the illustrator who created the video. Named Christina Furtado, the artist’s bio says that she is a self-taught animator and illustrator.

Take a look at the video that may remind you of your comfort food that makes you feel happy:

The video was posted a day ago and since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 5.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

“Truly,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” posted another. “So amazing,” shared a third. “100% true,” expressed a fourth. “Dal chawal too,” wrote a fifth. People also posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.

