Deepinder Goyal takes a cheeky dig at Zepto’s marketing: ‘Hum se hi seekh ke gaye hai’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took a lighthearted dig at Zepto’s marketing team during his appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. Goyal, 42, appeared on the latest episode of the podcast to discuss 10-minute deliveries, gig workers, his competitors and much more. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took a dig at Zepto's marketing (YouTube/@rajshamani)

Zomato-owned Blinkit is one of the country’s leading quick-commerce platforms, in direct competition with Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. Food delivery aggregator Swiggy, on the other hand, is a competitor of Zomato.

Deepinder Goyal on his competitors

When podcast host Raj Shamani asked Deepinder Goyal about his views on competition, the entrepreneur initially sought to downplay the question. Asked if he tracks competitors, Goyal answered, “Hum nahi karte hain (We don’t do it).”

He also claimed that he does not order from Swiggy or Zepto to see how they work.

Pressed further, he acknowledged that Swiggy is a formidable rival. Goyal did not have a similar compliment for Zepto — instead, he resorted to praising Zepto’s marketing team before slipping in a dig at them.

Zomato CEO on Zepto’s marketing

“If you had to pick one thing that Zepto does well and one thing that Swiggy does well, what would it be?” the host asked Goyal.

“I think Swiggy is still a formidable food delivery competitor for us. Always tough to fight them, always. Ek inch extra room bhi nahi milta vahan pe,” Goyal answered.

“And Zepto… I don’t know. I think their marketing is quirky and nice,” said the CEO of Zomato, before adding: “But the Zomato team runs it. Ex Zomato log hain vo saare (They are all former Zomato employees).”

“Hum se hi seekh ke gaye hain sab. Good for them (They learned it from us),” Goyal said, chuckling.

Deepinder Goyal on Aadit Palicha

Elsewhere during the interview, Goyal was asked whether he likes Zepto founder and CEO Aadit Palicha.

Goyal took a long pause before answering in the affirmative. “Yes, as many times as I have met him, I have actually liked him,” he said.

“I think he’s a smart guy, talks well, earnest,” added Goyal for Palicha.

