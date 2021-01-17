IND USA
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
Deer gracefully walk in deep woods, video is amazing to watch

“So amazing,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:33 AM IST

Have you ever seen the videos which are so adorable that they leave you with a happy feeling? If yes, then chances are this clip of a herd of deer will speak to your soul. Even if you haven’t, let this clip be your first.

The clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. With a simple caption, she tweeted the adorable recording. “Nothing like the graceful walk of deer in deep woods,” she wrote while posting the clip. The post is complete with the hashtags #Mudumalai and #Nilgiris indicating where the video was captured.

About 45-second-long, the video opens to show a deer roaming around. As the clip continues, the herd makes an entrance.

Take a look at the clip which may leave you with a huge smile on your face:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered more than 1,100 views and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“An excellent video. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “So amazing,” commented another. “Beautiful moments,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

