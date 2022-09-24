Home / Trending / Deer leaps over car while crossing road at night. Watch incredible video

Deer leaps over car while crossing road at night. Watch incredible video

trending
Published on Sep 24, 2022 02:14 PM IST

The video showing a deer leaping over a car while crossing a road at night was posted on Twitter.

The image is taken from the Twitter video that shows a deer leaping over a car while crossing a road at night.(Twitter/@MspSouthwestMI)
ByTrisha Sengupta

An incredible incident of a deer leaping over a car while crossing a road was posted online. The video has stunned people and may have the same effect on you too. Fifth District in USA’s state Michigan took to their official Twitter handle to share the video.

The department started their post with a hashtag and wrote #DeerLeapsOverCar. Then they added about the incident. “Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of [deer] crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd and uses quick braking to avoid contact,” they explained. They also added a reminder for people on what to do if they encounter a deer or deer herd crossing a road. “Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 2,600 views and counting. The share has also received close to 100 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the clip.

“That was a mighty impressive leap by the deer jumping the car, the other deer crossing the road was probably thinking 'Geez what a showoff',” joked a Twitter user. “We are not gonna talk about how that deer just hurdled the car,” wrote another. “Thanks for sharing,” expressed a third.

