Engineer spits ‘hard truth’ about salary, says ‘if you’re underpaid, it’s your fault’

A Dehradun engineer’s post about salary has been doing the rounds on the Internet and has been leaving people with thoughts. Akshay Saini shared a few ‘hard truths’ about achieving ‘high salaries’. Akshay Saini shared tips on how one can achieve high salaries even if they started off on a very low package. (X/@akshaymarch7)

He said that “internal appraisals” are a “joke” in most companies in India, and if one thinks they are “underpaid”, they should consider “switching” jobs without “overthinking”.

“Hard truth: Switching jobs is the only way to reach high salaries,” wrote Saini on X.

He added that if one started off as a software engineer on a low package, then one should definitely “switch jobs to reach a high salary”.

Saini further shared, “If you start with a low salary, switching jobs gets you much more salary hikes!”

The engineer also took a dig at the internal appraisals and promotions, saying that they are “very low” and “broken”.

He asserted, “Salary is as important as good work. If you’re underpaid, it’s your fault.”

Saini concluded his post by saying that one should only switch jobs if they really think they are “underpaid” since “greed has no cure”.

Take a look at the thread shared on X here:

Many quickly flocked to the comments section of this post and shared their suggestions and experiences. Some even left questions on the post, hoping for answers from Saini.

An individual wrote, “True. I switched a job in 6 months. Reached 6.5LPA. Now, switching again after 45 days. Expecting 9.6LPA. God has been gracious.”

“Hello sir, I have been working for a product-based company for five years. My salary hike for the last five years is given below. Nov 2018- Mar-2020: 12% Mar-2021: 14% Mar-2022: 15% Mar-2023: 22% Mar-2024: 32%. Should I switch my company?” asked another.

A third reiterated Saini’s message, “Salary is as important as good work.”

“At least every 2 years, you should get interviewed and get an offer; this will help you to understand yourself and your skills demand at the current rate and ask your existing org to match. If they do, works for both,” suggested a fourth.