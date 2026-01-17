Delhi founder gives employee one month paid leave to care for sick mother: ‘No evening work, no calls’

A Delhi founder recently shared a powerful reminder that employees shouldn't have to "negotiate" for their personal lives. After granting a month-long paid leave to a staffer in need, he observed that she returned with renewed energy and focus. Social media applauded the Delhi founder for granting an employee a month's leave. (LinkedIn/Divye Agarwal)

Divye Agarwal, co-founder of the social media growth company Bingelabs, shared his employee's story in a LinkedIn post. “Someone on the team needed a month off last year. Her mother was sick. Needed full-time care.”

Agarwal shared that the employee began explaining that she would manage work in the evening and would be available for calls. However, the management asked her to take a month off, with no evening work or calls, and said she would receive her full salary.

“She looked surprised. Like she was expecting conditions. There weren't any.”

The founder recalled that, due to this decision, two of their projects were delayed, but when the employee resumed work, she delivered some of the best work the company has done all year.

“I don't think it was because she felt she owed us. I think it was because she stopped wondering if we meant it when we said we'd support her.”

The Delhi-based founder shared that his company has a simple leave policy: “You need time, you take it.”

He continued, “We decided we'd rather build a team that doesn't spend energy wondering if we mean what we say.”