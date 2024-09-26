Delhi influencer's fan steals gold jewellery worth lakhs, nabbed in Manali

The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth lakhs of a social media influencer while taking taking pictures with him, an officer said on Thursday. The woman who stole the jewellery was arrested in Manali.

The woman was apprehended from Manali in Himachal Pradesh with her husband and gold ornaments weighing 100 grams were recovered from her Haryana house, the officer said.

The influencer had approached police alleging he was robbed by a woman who posed as a fan on social media. (Also Read: Viral video: Influencer dresses up as Spider-Man to beg for money in Mumbai)

"On September 18, the woman insisted on meeting the complainant under the pretext of taking photos/videos with his expensive jewellery," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

They both decided to meet at his office in South Delhi's Chattarpur and the woman asked him to wear his gold jewellery and pose for the camera. The man complied.

"In the meantime, when the influencer was busy on a call, the woman fled with 100 grams of his gold ornaments," the DCP said to PTI.

"CCTV footage was checked and the location of the woman was traced to Manali. Team apprehended her in Manali and recovered the gold ornaments from her Jhajjar's house. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he said to PTI. (Also Read: Mumbai woman conned out of ₹3.37 lakh on Tinder, saved from losing more by alert bank staff)

Earlier, a 26-year-old man who aspired to be an influencer and content creator on social media was taken into custody for committing at least six burglaries in Vasant Kunj between June 5 and August 26. The police also found 12 pricey imported watches, seven perfumes, and three pairs of sunglasses that he had bought with stolen money. The suspect was identified as Vivek Kumar Gupta.

“Hundreds of CCTV footage were obtained and analysed and it was found that the burglaries were committed by the same set of people. They were identified as Gupta and his associate Vikhyat Sharma (22),” an investigator said.