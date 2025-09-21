Delhi man quits Mumbai in 100 days, finds growth in comfort zone of capital

The question of which city offers the better life and career opportunities, Delhi or Mumbai, has long fuelled discussions across India. Both cities carry immense cultural depth and professional scope, yet the experiences of individuals often tilt the balance one way or the other. A recent LinkedIn post has reignited the debate, going viral for its candid reflection. A Delhi man’s LinkedIn post on leaving Mumbai within 100 days went viral.(LinkedIn/Deshav Kumar)

Why he returned to Delhi

Deshav Kumar, in a detailed post, explained why he left Mumbai after living there for just over three months. He wrote, “Deshav, why did you come back to Delhi from Mumbai? That’s probably the most asked question I’ve answered in the last one month. Some said, Didn’t you like Mumbai? Couldn’t make friends there? Missing your imaginary girlfriend in Delhi?”

He clarified that his decision was not about friends, language, or even the city itself. “Honestly, I was fascinated by the idea of moving to a new city for my career because it felt like stepping out of my comfort zone. But looking back, that logic wasn’t the best. People often romanticise the idea of stepping out of your comfort zone. We’re told that growth only comes when you do that. And yes, sometimes it’s true. But I realised that growth is not about being uncomfortable all the time,” he wrote.

For Kumar, Delhi offered stability. “At this stage of my career, my comfort zone is exactly what helps me grow better. Delhi is where I feel rooted. It’s not that Mumbai isn’t amazing, it truly is. But my journey needed a base where I could focus, build, and scale without battling every little thing outside of work. So, I came back and I’m glad I did. Maybe the takeaway is this, comfort zone isn’t always the enemy. Sometimes, it’s the soil you need to grow stronger roots before you branch out again.”

Check out the post here:

Users resonated with his views

The post attracted attention on LinkedIn, with several users praising his honesty. One wrote, “Completely agree with you. One must know what works best for them irrespective of their comfort zone. Glad you made the right decision for yourself.” Another commented, “So true and also a place where you can just focus on yourself and be peace with yourself.”

Others kept it simple but supportive. “Welcome back brother,” one user remarked, while another promised, “Meeting you very soon.”