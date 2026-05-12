Delhi man says ‘traffic rules don’t apply’ after spotting car parked at DTC bus stop; traffic police responds

A man in Delhi has called out what he described as a routine violation of traffic rules after spotting a car parked in front of a DTC bus stop. His post on X drew public attention and prompted a response from Delhi Traffic Police.

A man in Delhi called out illegal parking near a bus stop, and traffic police acknowledged the issue.(X/@bhaumikgowande)

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Man calls out parking violation

Taking to X, the man, identified as Bhaumik Gowande, shared photos of a car parked in front of a bus stop and expressed frustration over what he suggested was a larger problem of traffic indiscipline in the city.

“We are never going to achieve traffic discipline in Delhi because traffic rules don’t apply to ‘gamma ke balak’ from NCR.. imagine the dehati-ness of owning a 20 lac car and audacity to park everyday in front of DTC bus stop. Delhi Traffic Police please do something,” Gowande wrote in his post.

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{{^usCountry}} The photos shared by Gowande showed the vehicle parked in a way that appeared to block access to the DTC bus stop. His post soon caught the attention of several users, many of whom echoed similar concerns about illegal parking and poor enforcement of road rules in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photos shared by Gowande showed the vehicle parked in a way that appeared to block access to the DTC bus stop. His post soon caught the attention of several users, many of whom echoed similar concerns about illegal parking and poor enforcement of road rules in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Traffic Police responds

The post also reached Delhi Traffic Police, who responded through their official X handle and said that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned official.

“Thank you, TI/Vasant Vihar circle, @TIVVCt68 has been informed, who will look into the matter. You may also contact ACP-T/South West District. @dcptrafficndr03,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote.

Check out the post here:

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The response drew attention from social media users, with many appreciating the prompt acknowledgement. However, several others said that such violations need stricter and faster action, especially when public transport infrastructure is affected.

Social media reacts

Gowande’s post has garnered more than 3,000 views and received several reactions from users. One user wrote, “This is the everyday reality of Delhi roads. People park anywhere and expect others to adjust.” Another said, “Bus stops are meant for commuters, not private parking. Strict fines are needed.”

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A third user reacted, “Traffic discipline will never improve until such cars are towed immediately.” Another commented, “This happens across Delhi. People block bus stops, footpaths and even zebra crossings without any fear.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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