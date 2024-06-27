 Delhi man shocked to receive ₹30,000 electricity bill: ‘How’s it even possible?’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Delhi man shocked to receive 30,000 electricity bill: ‘How’s it even possible?’

BySanya Jain
Jun 27, 2024 01:19 PM IST

A Delhi man was shocked to receive a bill of ₹30,000 for the month of June.

The scorching summer in Delhi has taken its toll not just on the health of its residents but also on their pockets. A Delhi man was shocked to receive a bill of 30,000 for the month of June. He shared his pain – and screenshot of the BSES message – on Reddit two days ago, where it left many others stunned in turn.

A Delhi man shared his electricity bill on Reddit.
A Delhi man shared his electricity bill on Reddit.

“Pain. How is this even possible,” the man wrote, sharing a screenshot from BSES Rajdhani, which says the amount of 30,280 must be paid before July 9.

Take a look at his post below:

Delhi suffered through one of its hottest summers on record before light showers brought relief to parts of the national capital. In June, several Delhiites complained of boiling water in taps and ineffective ACs in the face of extremely high temperatures.

The Reddit user said he replaced his 16 year old air conditioning units with brand new ones, thinking it would help him save money. That, evidently, did not happen. He further explained that his house has four ACs, out of which at least two are switched on at any given time.

“Bought new ACs thinking it’ll save money. It did not, in fact, save money. Four ACs, out of which at least two running at a time,” he wrote on Reddit.

In the comments section, he also clarified that his new ACs have five-star ratings, which in theory should have helped him save electricity.

This is not the first instance of electricity bills skyrocketing in the national capital region. Earlier this month, Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the Join Hood App, caused a stir on social media when he said he received a bill of 45,000 for a month.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have complained about frequent power cuts in the city as authorities struggle to keep up with the demand.

News / Trending / Delhi man shocked to receive 30,000 electricity bill: ‘How’s it even possible?’
