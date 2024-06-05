Delhi Metro announcement to Bournvita ad: Voiceover artist’s insane talent surprises people

A video of a voiceover artist has unexpectedly gone viral, leaving people in awe. It showcases her remarkable talent of recreating the voiceover of famous ads, the Delhi Metro announcements, and even IVR. The reactions of the people listening to her add an extra layer of fascination to the video. The image shows the voiceover artist whose video has gone viral on Instagram. (Instagram/@aditi9sharma)

Aditi Sharma, a voiceover artist and actor, posted the video on her Instagram page. “Hey Alexa, let’s do a collab reel together!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The clip opens with Sharma, a voiceover artist and actor, sitting on a chair in a room filled with people. As she starts demonstrating her talent, her viewers are left astounded. The moment she finishes, they erupt in applause and cheers.

Take a look at this interesting video:

The video was shared about two days ago. Since then, the clip has collected over 55 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“She literally has dubbed India,” praised an Instagram user.

“Your voice sounds 4K IRL,” added another.

“This is so cool,” joined a third.

“How can someone talk so good,” commented a fourth.

Sharma also took to the comments section to share her reactions to her viral video. “Can you believe it? This was totally unplanned and I never expected people to react like this. It’s wild! I’m so grateful this was shot,” she wrote.

According to her Instagram bio, Aditi Sharma is from Mumbai. Her social media page is filled with interesting videos that show her voiceover for different advertisements and announcements. Most of her videos have received millions of views.

What are your thoughts on this voiceover artist’s viral video? Did it leave you surprised?